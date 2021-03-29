Alpaca Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 55.7% lower against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

