Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

