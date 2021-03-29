Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $40.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

