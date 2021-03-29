Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $139,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,863 shares of company stock worth $227,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.