Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 276.4% from the February 28th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALEGF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Allegro.eu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Allegro.eu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ALEGF opened at $19.71 on Monday. Allegro.eu has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $19.77.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. The company operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

