Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

ALGS stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). Analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,864,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,517,000.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.