Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses in the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

