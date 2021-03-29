Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $196.00. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $154.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.60. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

