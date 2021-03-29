Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $155.00. 28,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,586. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $137.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

