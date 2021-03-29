Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,850 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 4.1% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.03. 22,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.42 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

