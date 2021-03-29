Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.91. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

