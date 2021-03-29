Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of APTL stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. Alaska Power & Telephone has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $63.00.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

