Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of APTL stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. Alaska Power & Telephone has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $63.00.
About Alaska Power & Telephone
