Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 231.5% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

