Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $177.09 million and approximately $60.92 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,497.49 or 1.00018023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00034483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00300437 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.29 or 0.00367547 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.57 or 0.00702026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00089408 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001950 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

