AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ASGLY stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. AGC has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, analysts expect that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

