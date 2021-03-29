Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

