Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Target by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,699 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Target by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 117,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $199.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.34. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

