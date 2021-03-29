Advisor Partners LLC Sells 6,605 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

