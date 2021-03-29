Advisor Partners LLC Sells 391 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $208.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

