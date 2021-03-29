Advisor Partners LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $225.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

