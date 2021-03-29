Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,028.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,075.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,784.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,079.81 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.