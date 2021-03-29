Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. Advantest has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.11.

ATEYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

