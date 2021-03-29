Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $180.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advance Auto Parts traded as high as $187.75 and last traded at $187.23, with a volume of 758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.32.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

