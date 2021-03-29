Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.63.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.32. 803,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,584. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

