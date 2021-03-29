ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 627,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.