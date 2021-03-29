Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TCS traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 65.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

