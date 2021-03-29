Adalta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

AXP stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.59. 80,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,143. American Express has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

