Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 235.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 2.5% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,999,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $362,285,000 after buying an additional 312,680 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.94. The company had a trading volume of 290,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $333.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

