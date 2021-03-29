Adalta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,790,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of SLP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.57. 11,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

