Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 928,196 shares of company stock worth $40,742,737.

NASDAQ ONEM traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,274. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.09.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

