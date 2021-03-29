Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 756.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38,746 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,471 shares of company stock valued at $105,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.30 million, a P/E ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEN. TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

