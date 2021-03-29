Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Acme United stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61. Acme United has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

In other Acme United news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $73,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

