Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,317 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,641,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $810,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $236.48 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $149.20 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

