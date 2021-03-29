Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.60

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.60 and last traded at C$19.56, with a volume of 17807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acadian Timber to an “undeperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.68%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

