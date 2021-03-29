Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.9135 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.87.

Acadian Timber stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

ACAZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

