996 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUAN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $43.12 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 431.20, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

