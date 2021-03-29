99 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 99 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,445.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,454.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,362.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $599.78 and a one year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,508.21.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.