782 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $1,764,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

AWI stock opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

