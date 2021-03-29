68,603 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $12,213,007. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

LRCX stock traded down $17.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $567.05. 52,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.28 and a 200-day moving average of $459.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $213.29 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

