5,530 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Bought by Third Security LLC

Third Security LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. MaxLinear comprises about 0.0% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.76. 11,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,111.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,628 shares of company stock worth $5,028,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

