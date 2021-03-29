$5.55 Million in Sales Expected for Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post $5.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brainsway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $5.90 million. Brainsway posted sales of $4.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year sales of $26.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $26.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.35 million, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $33.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

BWAY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. 10,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,188. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. Brainsway has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

