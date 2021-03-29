480,757 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 480,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Plexus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $94.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

