438,000 Shares in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 438,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000.

OTCMKTS TSIAU opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

