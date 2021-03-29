338,128 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 338,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Perrigo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PRGO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

PRGO stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -700.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

