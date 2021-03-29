31,328 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000. General Dynamics comprises approximately 3.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,019,000 after acquiring an additional 417,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.27.

NYSE GD traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $182.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $181.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.