30,629 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

LYG opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

