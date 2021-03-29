2,800 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

