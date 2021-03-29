26,134 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE:HRC opened at $110.87 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

