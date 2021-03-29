26,073 Shares in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000.

LifeSci Acquisition II stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

