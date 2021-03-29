258 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $157.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $5,495,607. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.